Clinton County, Pa. -- A road closure and detour remains in place as heavy duty contractors work on I-80 W to clear debris from the Dec. 16 crash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troop F stations responded to a one-mile stretch of roadway in Greene and Lamar Townships, Clinton County around 3 p.m. Preliminary counts indicate 66 vehicles were involved in the incident, including 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles in multiple crashes.

Police report that one person died as a result of a vehicle crash. One person died as a result of a medical emergency. A number of injured were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

PSP will share more information as it becomes available.