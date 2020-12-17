Interstate_Pileup_I-80_2020
Pennsylvania State Police

Clinton County, Pa. -- A road closure and detour remains in place as heavy duty contractors work on I-80 W to clear debris from the Dec. 16 crash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troop F stations responded to a one-mile stretch of roadway in Greene and Lamar Townships, Clinton County around 3 p.m. Preliminary counts indicate 66 vehicles were involved in the incident, including 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles in multiple crashes.

Police report that one person died as a result of a vehicle crash. One person died as a result of a medical emergency. A number of injured were transported to area hospitals for treatment. 

PSP will share more information as it becomes available.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.