Williamsport, Pa. — A defendant eventually had to be disconnected from his video conference call to a Lycoming County courtroom after voicing continued interruptions during a grazier hearing.

Niare Lamar Brown, 25, of Williamsport, refused to acknowledge Judge Kenneth Brown, his own counsel, or the District Attorney on several occasions, making heated demands from a video screen as he sat incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution in Laurel Highlands.

A grazier hearing is held to determine if a defendant has validly waived his right to counsel during a previous court appearance. If a public defender is appointed to a case, the defendant who waives counsel must then represent himself, called "pro-se."

Brown wanted to change his representation, but did not intend to represent himself during his upcoming trial.

Brown is accused of entering the rooms of multiple students at Penn College on August 14, 2021, and stealing various items in the process. At the time, Brown was also enrolled at the college.

During a search of Brown’s room, authorities said they located several items students had reported missing or stolen. Brown was charged August 24, 2021.

During the hearing, Brown referred to himself as "property of the state" and demanded several times that said property be returned to him. Brown told the Judge he wanted to “close the account” when asked if he wanted to waive his right to counsel.

At one point he called for a recess during the hearing, a call reserved for the judge to make.

In an apparent attempt to orchestrate a defense, Brown cited several other court cases that were unrelated to his own situation. Judge Brown was forced to ask the defendant at times during his rant about prior court cases to stop talking.

This week's court appearance is the leadup to a trial scheduled for August 9 and 10. Brown is accused of 25 felony and misdemeanor offenses that stem from a series of burglaries in 2021.

If convicted on the most serious of counts, Brown would face a mandatory sentence of 25 years incarceration. It was a fact the Judge attempted to reinforce to Brown several times throughout the nearly hour-long hearing.

It's not the first hearing that ended abruptly for Brown. During his July 14 jury selection hearing, Brown requested to be taken away. His request was granted, which apparently led to him believe he was held in contempt of court.

Judge Brown had to reassured the man several times that he had never been charged with contempt of court.

The video feed was eventually cut off after a ruling was made that Brown would continued to be represented by his public defender and not switch council or represent himself pro-se.

Charges against Brown include first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, flight to avoid apprehension, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.