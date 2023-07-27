Brace yourself for a scorching few days in Central Pa.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Williamsport and nearby areas starting on from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday.
During this period, heat index values are predicted to soar as high as 103 degrees, raising concerns for heat-related illnesses.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 343 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023 PAZ028-046-049>053-058-272200- /O.EXA.KCTP.HT.Y.0001.230727T1600Z-230729T0000Z/ Juniata-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland- Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Mifflintown, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 343 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Maximum heat index from 100 to 103 expected. * WHERE...Juniata, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. For additional excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/safety/heat.