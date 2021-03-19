Raleigh, N.C. – PNHC LLC, under the trade name Heal the World, is voluntarily recalling all lots of Heal the World hand sanitizer packaged in 9.6 fl. oz containers to the consumer level. The products are being recalled because they resemble 9.6 oz water bottles. The recall does not affect any other Hand Sanitizer products from PNHC, LLC and/or Heal the World.

The recalled product has the NDC 73333-285-01 and affected lots are SAA21, SAA24, SAA27, SAA22, SAA23, SAA29, SAA26, SAA28, SAA25, SAA32, SAA55, SAA56, SAA44, and SAA60.

Ingesting hand sanitizer could potentially result in alcohol toxicity. Symptoms of alcohol toxicity can range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, and drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal.

PNHC LLC has not received any reports of adverse reactions or complaints at this time.

PNHC LLC has provided notification about this recall to its distributors and retailers. Distributors and retailers that have product should stop distribution. While the product is not available for purchase and has not been available for several months, customers who still have the recalled product should contact the seller to arrange a return.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to the manufacturer at (813) 434-0741 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health problems related to the use of this product should be addressed by a physician.