Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old Williamsport man admitted he shook a seven-week-old boy so hard the baby was admitted to intensive care with head and spinal trauma, police say.

Ezra Isaiah Buckman was reportedly frustrated with the child after the boy wouldn't stop crying the night of Sept. 14, Trooper Brian Siebert said. Buckman been left to watch the baby while the mother was at work, court records show.

At first, the infant slept peacefully in a baby swing, but when the boy woke up, he began screaming and couldn't be calmed down, Buckman told police. After an hour, Buckman admitted he got frustrated and picked the child up, held the baby in front of him, and shook him.

Two days later, police were notified by workers at Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville that a child had been admitted with injuries consistent with abuse. An MRI conducted on the child revealed head and spinal trauma, Siebert said.

Police interviewed the mother, who said Buckman was in direct care of the child on Sept. 14. She left for work just after 2 p.m. in the afternoon and returned home at approximately 9 p.m. that night.

Buckman was denied bail after being charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, second-degree aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of children. He is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on Sept. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.