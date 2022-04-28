Belleftonte, Pa. -- Two people were killed Wednesday in a head-on crash on Route 42 in Walker Township, Centre County.

State police at Rockview say the crash occurred at 3 p.m. at 2055 Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64). The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south when the vehicle began drifting over the center line into the northbound lane. The Malibu crossed into the path of a vehicle that was traveling in the northbound lane and struck that vehicle head-on, police said.

The driver of the Malibu, a 71-year-old man of Petersburg, Pa., was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, Tora L. Cassel, 24, of Lock Haven, sustained serious injuries and was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Cassel's passenger was not property wearing their seatbelt and also had fatal injuries, police said.

The Centre County Coroner's Office was at the scene. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is the third fatal accident in eight days that took placeon Route 64 in Walker Township. Anjelica Miele, 28, of Mingoville, died in a crash on April 19 when her vehicle hit a UTV that was turning out from a side road. ON April 22, a woman died in a crash along the road near the intersection of Snydertown Road.

Related reading: Update: police release details regarding fatal crash Tuesday in Centre County

