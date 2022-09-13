Williamsport, Pa. — A former Williamsport Area School District student outlined his seven-year relationship with a former WASD employee during court testimony Tuesday.

Dr. Roger Freed, 34, of Williamsport is accused of performing various sexual acts with the student and continuing the relationship even after he graduated from high school, police said.

On the stand, the accuser, who graduated from Williamsport in 2018, described Freed as “cool” and “someone he could trust” when asked what he thought of the former principal. He spoke with Freed for more than two hours the first time they met at the District Service Center, according to testimony provided at Tuesday’s hearing.

The two communicated daily and spoke over the phone, by text messages, and FaceTime, he testified.

Their relationship turned sexual in 2017.

“He was kissing me and touching my private area,” the accuser said on the stand. “I didn’t want it to happen. I froze and I was in shock.”

Freed allegedly contacted the accuser and told him to keep his promise and not tell anybody, The former student identified several locations throughout Lycoming County where more than 30 sexual interactions took place, he told the judge.

In most instances, Freed allegedly performed oral sex on the accuser. In one case in particular, Freed performed oral sex and provided alcohol after a Bible study.

“He never asked for consent, he just took control,” the accuser said. “He was a mentor to me. I saw him as a brother. I was scared to say no.”

After hearing testimony, Judge Christian Frey bound over the 30 charges of third-degree felony sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors, and sexual assault. One third-degree misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor was dismissed.

Martin Wade, assistant district attorney, conceded that one of the three times Freed allegedly purchased alcohol for the accuser occurred outside of Lycoming County.

Freed’s counsel waived a formal arraignment at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing.

Whether Freed is on paid or unpaid administrative leave is not clear. In an email response from Greg Hayes, executive director of WASD Education Foundation & Public Relations, he said, "we’ve been advised by our solicitor to not provide an answer on this on the basis that it is confidential employee information."

Freed hid his face as he entered the courthouse — located down the street from Christ Community Worship Center where he was a prominent member. Freed’s supporters waved to him as he exited the courthouse.

It was the first time Freed appeared in court since a preliminary arraignment in June when he was initially charged. Freed was released on $180,000 unsecured bail following the arraignment.

Roger Freed docket sheet

