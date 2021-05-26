NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College, PA
405 AM EDT Wed May 26 2021

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Scattered severe thunderstorms with localized damaging wind gusts
of 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are
possible this afternoon and early this evening ahead of a potent
cold front.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

A widespread chilly and soaking rainfall will occur across the
entire region Saturday into Saturday night bringing between
0.75 of an inch to 1.5 inches of rain Friday afternoon through
Friday night.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

