Ice Storm Warning

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
630 PM EST Mon Feb 15 2021

Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Tonight.
* WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations around one half of
  an inch in many locations.

* WHERE...Central Pennsylvania and the Middle and West Branch
  Susquehanna Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
  ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
  will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain of varying intensity will
  continue through the predawn hours of Tuesday as temperatures
  slowly rise in the upper 20s to low 30s. Some areas may warm
  just enough to turn to plain rain before ending around
  daybreak.

