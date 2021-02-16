Hazardous Weather Outlook --

Ice Storm Warning

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 630 PM EST Mon Feb 15 2021 Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Tonight.

* WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations around one half of an inch in many locations. * WHERE...Central Pennsylvania and the Middle and West Branch Susquehanna Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain of varying intensity will continue through the predawn hours of Tuesday as temperatures slowly rise in the upper 20s to low 30s. Some areas may warm just enough to turn to plain rain before ending around daybreak.