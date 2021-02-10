Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA 216 PM EST Wed Feb 10 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- 216 PM EST Wed Feb 10 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Snow accumulation generally ranging between 1 and 3 inches will result in some travel delays tonight into early Thursday morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Additional periods wintry weather and travel impacts are possible Thursday night through Tuesday.



