NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA
622 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

Warren-McKean-Potter-Mifflin-Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-
Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Cumberland-Adams-York-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are possible this
afternoon and evening.

A few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are
possible this afternoon and evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

