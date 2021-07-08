Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA 622 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Mifflin-Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland- Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Cumberland-Adams-York- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are possible this afternoon and evening. A few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon and evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.