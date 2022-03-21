untitled
Canva

Construction season may feel like it never ends, but at least you can now put your two cents into the next project: report potholes!

Spring often brings potholes on roadways and bridges. Potholes are especially likely to develop following extreme fluctuations in temperatures and an active snow season.

To help combat potholes and prevent them from becoming a danger to vehicles and drivers on the road, you can report potholes on state-owned roads to PennDOT. Simply call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or click here to file a report online.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.