Construction season may feel like it never ends, but at least you can now put your two cents into the next project: report potholes!

Spring often brings potholes on roadways and bridges. Potholes are especially likely to develop following extreme fluctuations in temperatures and an active snow season.

To help combat potholes and prevent them from becoming a danger to vehicles and drivers on the road, you can report potholes on state-owned roads to PennDOT. Simply call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or click here to file a report online.



