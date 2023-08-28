South Williamsport, Pa. — Eleven days, 41 games—including the MLB Classic, annual UPMC/Chamber wiffleball game, and the Challenger Division Exhibition—and the Little League World Series has wrapped up for 2023 with El Segundo Little League from California crowned World Series champions.

Players, fans, and dignitaries have had their moments in the spotlight, with press conferences, and TV, print, and online coverage. A popular feature here on NorthcentralPa.com is our photo galleries of all the action.

And while you need teams and coaches to play a game, and fans to help make the experience meaningful, it takes a small army to pull off two weeks of nonstop hospitality.

Enter the staff and volunteers.

"Throughout the Little League World Series, we have about 750 volunteers who make the event possible, ranging from the Team Hosts who support the team every day to the umpires, translators, and coaches/managers who lead their teams on and off the field," said Kevin Fountain, senior director of Communications for Little League International.

A contingent of volunteers also helps operate the concession stand during the World Series, as well. "Working with Delaware North each year, Little League provides area non-profits the opportunity to staff the main concessions stands at the Little League Baseball World Series, which provides those organizations a way to raise money while supporting the overall fan experience," Fountain explained.

Including full-time staff at Little League International, the organization adds about 450 staff members to help operate the event, Fountain said.

Law enforcement personnel and first-responders across multiple organizations help to ensure the safety and well-being of the participants, vistors, and staff. According to Tyler Wagner, director of public relations for UPMC in North Central Pa., "approximately 20-25 UPMC staff were on site at any time throughout the games in various roles."

UPMC provided Susquehanna Regional EMS, Sports Medicine, and on-site 24/7 coverage of the Player Wellness Center. "Over 100 staff members contribute to the coverage over the whole series," Wagner said.

The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce staffed the on-site visitor’s booth at the LLBWS to provide fans with guidance and information while visiting the series and the region.

Take a few minutes to scroll our gallery of some of the folks who were hard at work the past two weeks while the region was the focus of worldwide attention.

Gallery photos by Beth Frear

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.