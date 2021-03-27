Williamsport, Pa. – An attempted murder charge recently was dismissed in Lycoming County Court as a Harrisburg man was sentenced for attempted aggravated assault instead.

For his involvement in a 2019 shooting, Ejuan J. Cosby, 23, was sentenced on March 18 by Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio to a minimum of six years and a maximum of 12 years in state prison.

Cosby pleaded guilty to felony attempted aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm into occupied structure. Cosby is not eligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive nor the State Drug Treatment Program.

The shooting occurred during the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2019, at the Minimart, 1037 High Street, Williamsport Police Agent Trent Peacock said.

A warrant was issued for Cosby and he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Harrisburg on March 6, 2019.

The following additional felonies were dismissed at the time of his March 18, 2021 sentencing: aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license. One misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person also was dismissed.

