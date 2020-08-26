Harrisburg, Pa. -- Angino Law Firm, P.C., has agreed to pay the United States $53,295 which was owed to the United States under the Medicare Secondary Payer Statute (MSPS) following the resolution of a malpractice lawsuit.

The MSPS requires insurers to make the primary payment for services rendered by Medicare beneficiaries, leaving the Medicare program to provide benefits as a secondary payer. Medicare make conditional payments for care, then seek reimbursement from a primary source such as a client's primary insurance company, the Medicare beneficiary, or the beneficiary's attorney.

The Angino Law Firm represented a Medicare beneficiary in a state medical malpractice claim against Bloomfield Pharmacy, Inc. and Bio-Medical Applications of Pennsylvania, Inc. alleging that the pharmacies gave the client an incorrect drug. In 2011, Medicare conditionally paid approximately $84,353 for the client's medical care. The malpractice claim was settled in 2014, and Angino Law Firm received payment on behalf of the pharmacies.

Under the MSPS, the law firm was required to repay $53,295 to the Medicare program. The Angino Law Firm refused to pay the amount owed, leading the United States to file a lawsuit against the firm in 2017. After litigation in the district court, the parties agreed to a settlement in which the law firm paid the U.S. $19,545.15 and Bio-Medical Applications of Pennsylvania paid the U.S. $33,750.

The settlement is not an admission of liability by any party involved, but did result in the Medicare Program being paid back for the client's treatment costs.

“Medicare benefits are a vital lifeline for thousands of citizens in the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” said U.S. Attorney Freed. “Our Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit is focused on making sure that such funds are appropriately billed and spent, and recovered when the situation requires. The health of our Medicare beneficiaries is far too important for our office to stand on the sidelines.”

This matter was litigated by the Affirmative Civil Enforcement (ACE) Unit within the U.S. Attorney’s Office and is assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney D. Brian Simpson. The Office of General Counsel, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, also assisted in this case. The case is docketed as U.S. v. Richard C. Angino.et al., Civ. No. 3:17-1193 (M.D. Pa.).