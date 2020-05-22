Harbor Freight Tools has announced a safety recall of certain three-ton and six-ton Pittsburgh Automotive brand steel jack stands. The stands may suddenly drop during use, possibly causing serious harm to people and property. The recall, being held in cooperation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, affects three models of jack stands that were manufactured between 2013 and 2019.

The jack stands' quality was compromised due to aging tooling equipment used in their manufacture, which caused inconsistencies in the placement of ratchet teeth and pawl armature holes.

Owners of Pittsburgh brand three- and six-ton heavy duty jack stands should check the model number on their equipment. On the three-ton units, the product number can be found on a black and orange label located at the top of the stand. Six-ton jacks have model numbers printed on a red and yellow label at the base of the stand.

The recall only affects these model numbers:

Three-ton jack: 56371

Six-ton jack: 61196 and 61197

Recalled jack stands may be exchanged at any Harbor Freight store for a gift card equal to the retail price of the stand plus tax.