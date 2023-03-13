William Penn charter

The 342-year-old Charter is written on parchment using iron gall ink. The State Archives preserves the document in a high-security vault, shielding it from strong light and environmental fluctuations.

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission celebrated the commonwealth's 342nd birthday on Sunday with a rare display of William Penn's original charter.

The document was on display at The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg and free admission was offered to many of the historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

Pennsylvania was created when England's King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn in 1681. Once each year, the Pennsylvania State Archives exhibits the original document for a limited time at The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro, center, joins the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission's state archivist, David Carmicheal, at left, to celebrate the commonwealth’s 342nd birthday on Sunday with a rare display of William Penn’s original charter at The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg. 

