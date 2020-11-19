Utility scammers never take a day off.

That’s why we want to help you stop them at every turn. One of the best ways to help do that is to arm you with information on their tactics. Forewarned is forearmed.

A common thread among scammers is pressure. It’s a red flag.

Scammers often threaten to shut off your service unless you pay them immediately. PPL would never do business like that.

If someone calls you or comes to your door with this kind of an ultimatum about your electric service:

Slow Down. Take your time. Scammers often want you to act fast.

Verify. Scammers can spoof phone numbers, trick you with emails, pose as real employees or even use COVID-19 information to bait you.

Scammers can spoof phone numbers, trick you with emails, pose as real employees or even use COVID-19 information to bait you. Stop before you act. Utilities never demand payment by prepaid cards, Bitcoin, or other methods.

Call PPL at 1-800-342-5775 if anything seems even slightly odd about the situation you’re facing. Check out our scam awareness information at pplelectric.com/scams.

Americans lose millions of dollars to utility scams each year. We don’t want you to lose one penny.

The Federal Trade Commission offers this additional advice:

Thank the caller for the information. Then firmly tell them you will contact your utility directly.

Even if the caller insists you have a past due bill or your services will be shut off, never give banking information over the phone unless you place the call to a number you know is legitimate.

Tell your family and friends about the scam so they can protect themselves. If you got a scam call, chances are others in your community probably did too. Spread the word.

As your electric utility, our job goes beyond safely and reliably delivering your power. It’s also about having your back. Let’s work together to kick scams to the curb.