Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport.
The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit.
Singletary is a person not to posess based upon a prior conviction in 2008, his criminal history shows.
Singletary said he spoke with “Ally” on Aug. 21 about a series of shootings that had taken place in Williamsport.
"Ally" allegedly asked Singletary “I have a piece, you don’t?” before he sold him the 9mm handgun near the Candelwood Hotel in Loyalsock Township.
Singletary carried the weapon back to the home and hid it inside a "Boom Wireless bluetooth" box, police said. Detectives located the gun in the box inside a plastic tote three days later when the raid took place, according to the affidavit.
Singletary was charged with first-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited during a formal arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. He has since been released from custody after posting $50,000 unsecured bail.