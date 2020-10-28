Coudersport, Pa. – One motorist reported that another brandished a handgun while they both were driving on State Route 6, according to state police at Coudersport.

Trooper Nicklas Coulston wrote in an Oct. 21 press release that the terroristic threat happened around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 17 near the 2000 block of East 2nd Street, Sweden Townsip.

"It was reported that the Suspect brandished a handgun towards the Victim while they we're both operating motor vehicles on SR 6," Coulston wrote.

The victim is listed as a 53-year-old Wellsville man.

No arrest was made and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.