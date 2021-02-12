Williamsport, Pa. – One man is fighting for his life after police report he was struck eight times in the head with a hammer outside of a Williamsport bar.

Williamsport Bureau of Police said the man's condition is worsening and that he's now intubated in the Intensive Care Unit of UPMC Susquehanna.

In an affidavit of probable cause written by Agent Brittany Alexander, Kareem A. Hutt, 40, of Clementon, New Jersey, is accused of attempting to slay the man outside of Shamrock Grill, 762 West 4th St., Williamsport, around 7:07 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Alexander said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

"Hutt retrieved a hammer from the trunk of the vehicle and then chased after [the man] with it. [The man] subsequently fell to the ground and Kareem stood over top of him striking him (8) times in the head with the hammer before fleeing the scene," Alexander wrote.

Alexander said the man became somewhat responsive before being transported by EMS for treatment of his injuries, a fractured skull and brain bleed.

Hutt is charged with one felony count of criminal attempt - criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of a crime, and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Hutt is awaiting a preliminary arraignment by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

Docket sheet