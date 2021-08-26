Williamsport, Pa. -- Baseball is America’s pastime, passed down from generation to generation. It’s young and old, together. No place is this more apparent that at the Little League World Series, where for more than 70 years, people of all ages have come from far and wide to enjoy baseball in its purest form.

But in all that time, there’s never been a story like this.

Last year, Nolensville, Tennessee, with 12-year-old Blake Pearson, felt they had a strong team and carried hopes of making it all the way to Williamsport. Then Covid hit and spoiled those dreams. With no baseball to play, and while sitting home, fooling around with a family hobby, Blake, and his younger brother, Ryan, made a connection that would prove prophetic.

Let’s backtrack a little bit.

In the summer of 2018, Andrew Pearson took his sons Ryan and Blake to the Experimental Aircraft Association Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. While there, he came across a ham radio shack. As a kid, Andrew had dabbled with ham radios, and while showing his boys how it worked, he instantly fell back in love with the hobby.

Back home in Tennessee, the father and two sons assembled a radio of their own and started taking classes. To be an official operator, one must take classes and pass exams. Only then does one become an official FCC licensed operator.

In the Summer of 2019, Andrew, Ryan, and Blake became licensed and started moving up the levels. In the Summer of 2020, they passed the test for the highest level, called “an extra.” It’s ham radio’s version of a blackbelt.

On August 15, 2020, with the Little League World Series canceled, Ryan, call sign KN4VKW, and Blake, KN4VKY, logged on to make friends around the world, and came across a man, call sign K3LPX.

When the brothers went to the website and pulled up K3LPX, they saw a picture of Lamade Stadium, and underneath it, the words “THE HOME OF LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL, WILLIAMSPORT, PA.”

Marty Maurer, lifelong Williamsport resident, is K3LPX. “I’ve been a ham radio guy for over 60 years,” Maurer said from his home earlier this week. ”I’ve talked to people from all over the world, and when they ask me where I’m from, I would say, ‘Williamsport, Pennsylvania,’ but people never knew where that was. Then I would say ‘the home of Little League Baseball’ and that meant something.”

It certainly meant something to the Pearson brothers who love baseball. The told their dad they met someone from the home of Little League and all parties exchanged information.

“After that, I didn’t think much of it, until Ryan’s team won Regionals this year and we qualified for the World Series,” Andrew said. “Then I remembered, ‘hey, we know that guy in Williamsport,’ so I dug out his information and emailed him. A little while later, Marty picked up the phone and called me.”

It was August 15, 2021. Exactly one year to the day from the initial interaction.

Maurer has been given a family pass by the Pearson’s to attend the games in South Williamsport, and Marty and his wife, Gail, invited the Pearson's to their house for dinner.

"There's been a lot of baseball and a lot a travel this summer," said Jacqueline, a flight nurse for Vanderbilt LifeFlight in Nashville and the mom/wife of the Pearson clan. "It was really nice of Marty and Gail to have us over for a home cooked meal. We haven't had many of those lately."

Tennessee has been eliminated from title contention, but that doesn’t mean Ryan Pearson hasn't had a memorable tournament. First, ESPN made him the focus of an in-game highlight reel, showing off his defensive prowess at shortstop.

But more importantly, at least to hams around the world, is simply Ryan’s appearance on Little League’s biggest stage.

There are upwards of three million ham radio operators around the world with more than 700,000 of them in the U.S. It is believed that Ryan is the first licensed ham to ever play in the Little League World Series.

Ryan hopes the national television appearance will help him make new friends around the world when he gets back to his radio in Tennessee. So if you’re a ham, feel free to reach out. KN4VKW. He’ll gladly respond.

Just don’t hit a ground ball his way, because he’ll also gladly throw you out.