Garden City, Mi. – Kareem Mart has announced a recall of its one-pound and two-pound Kareem Chef brand "Halva," "Halva with Pistachio," and "Halva with Chocolate." The dessert is a Middle Eastern candy that resembles fudge.

Possible salmonella contamination was discovered during routine testing from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The recalled Halva products may be contaminated with salmonella, which may cause serious or even fatal infections, especially in very young or very old people and those with weak immune systems. Otherwise healthy people who are infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The recalled Halva products were distributed through Mediterranean food stores and wholesalers in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania between March 2020 and February 2021.

Customers who have recalled Halva products should immediately dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase or 32816 Manor Park, Garden City, Michigan, 48135. Customers should then send an email to recalls@kareemmart.com with the return receipt and product purchase date for a full refund.

The products come in 1lb and 2lb plastic tubs with Best Before dates of July 1, 2022. There is only one lot distributed.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the problem.

Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and manufacturer seek the source of the problem.