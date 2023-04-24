Williamsport, Pa. — Police located methamphetamine and crack on a man driving with a suspended license and vehicle registration.

Cameron Ernest Belle, 62, of Williamsport allegedly stopped at the intersection of Elmira Street and Hawthorne Avenue on April 12 in front of Williamsport police officers. The intersection doesn't have a stop sign for the direction Belle was traveling, police said. They also knew he had a suspended license, according to the affidavit.

Officer Andrew Stevens was on patrol and caught up to Belle near the 300 block of Hawthorne. Belle allegedly slurred his words and had bloodshot eyes and droopy eyelids, according to Stevens.

Belle showed signs of impairment during a sobriety test, Stevens said. Officers located a half ounce of methamphetamine in his sock and a baggie of crack on Belle. They also found a crack pipe in one of his pants pockets.

Refusing to take responsibility, Belle told Stevens the pants weren’t his and he was unsure how the methamphetamine got into his sock, according to the report.

Belle allegedly refused a blood test at UPMC Williamsport. He was taken into custody by Stevens and charged with possession with intent, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI second offense along with several summary traffic offenses.

Belle is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on April 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

