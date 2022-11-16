Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of possessing half an ounce of crack, oxycodone pills, and $800 in cash was taken into custody by Williamsport police on Oct. 20

Police enforced a search warrant on 56-year-old Terrence Powell’s home near the 1000 block of Market Street. Powell allegedly resisted Officer Clint Gardner's attenpts to arrest him.

“I walked up to Powell, identified myself as Williamsport Police, and asked him numerous times to put his hands behind his back,” Gardner said.

Powell told Gardner several times he did not know him and refused to cooperate with orders, according to the affidavit. At one point, Powell allegedly turned away from police.

“Once he was handcuffed he refused to give up his phone, attempted to manipulate it, and was subsequently taken to the ground,” Gardner said.

Police discovered thousands of dollars worth of apparel and electronics along with the narcotics inside the home, according to the affidavit. The majority of the items were brand-new, police said.

“The manner in which the crack cocaine was hidden and packaged along with the presence of the cash is consistent with that of sells,” Gardner said.

Powell was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Bail for Terrance Powell was modified from $85,000 monetary to unsecured on Nov. 10. He was released from the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet

