Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man with a history of driving drunk was arrested after police reportedly found him behind the wheel while his license was suspended.

Samuel J. Johnson, 32, is an habitual offender, which means he's been convicted of driving with a suspended license at least three times, court records show. Bloomsburg Officer Tori Fitzwater spotted Johnson's GMC pickup truck in the parking lot of the Unity gas station on East Seventh Street on June 29 around 5:15 p.m. When Johnson got back into his truck and pulled onto the roadway, Fitzwater stopped him, charges say.

Johnson allegedly admitted he knew his license was suspended for DUI and said he'd recently been stopped and arrested twice. Main Township police arrested him for driving suspended in June and court records show he was arrested in 2017 in Locust Township and 2018 in Catawissa for DUI.

Johnson, West Fifth Street, was charged as an habitual offender, as well as driving while DUI suspended, and driving without a license.

