Williamsport, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two building projects on Monday, officially starting the construction of two new homes.

The ceremony took place at 1616 Scott Street in Williamsport.

These two new builds will tap into the strengths and skills from people in two different organizations, including a faith build with volunteers and donors from area churches, and a women build, where most of the construction will be carried out by women. Women will also provide partial funding for the project.

Laura Kriger, team leader for Habitat's Women Build, was excited for this project to start, she said.

“This project is a way to empower local women to work alongside a family to build a home which is going to help them build strength, stability, and independence at the same time,” said Kriger, who also serves as the executive officer for West Branch Susquehanna Builders Association.

Victoria Harrington is also on the Women Build Committee and has been working with Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity for about four years. Harrington said she's seeking to empower women and others, and jumped at the opportunity to help and get involved. "No one should be without a home," she said.

Women 16 and older are encouraged to participate on the build, which is estimated to take about 18 months to complete. Individuals or groups can sign up to work on Saturdays with (a possible Thursday option) and the necessary training will be provided, Kriger explained.

Business sponsorship opportunities exist and individual donations can be made to the project. T-shirts are also for sale. Volunteers can register for Women Build online.

“This six-unit, owner-occupied project will provide affordable housing for at least 25 people,” Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Duane Hershberger said.

“The homes will be ambulatory and constructed with careful weatherization to minimize utility costs," he added. They're also expected to include solar panels for potential ‘net zero’ utility costs, meaning the homes would essentially produce as much energy as they consume.

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity partners include the City of Williamsport, the First Community Foundation Partnership, Lycoming County, area churches, and business groups.

The organization also partners with Pennsylvania College of Technology. Dorothy Gerring of the college’s Architecture Department is the chairperson of their construction committee. There are future plans for other collaborations in the works.

Habitat for Humanity seeks to make home ownership affordable. Hershberger made it clear that “Habitat homeowners pay an affordable, no-interest mortgage."

Tonnisha Drummond was the first to break the ground with a shovel on the site that is projected to become her new family home. That this project coming to fruition and becoming a reality was “very overwhelming,” she said.

“My son has spinocerebellar ataxias type 3, so he is partially wheelchair-bound” Drummond said. “Finding a home on one floor where my son can manage safely around the house and at a reasonable rate in this economy is a blessing.”

Spinocerebellar ataxias type 3 is a genetic neurological disorder that causes loss of muscle control, coordination, and balance and can have a cognitive and speech impact as well. Drummond was thankful for the prospect of “having a safe place” for her son “to navigate in his own home.”

“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to return vacant properties to the tax rolls, and more importantly, provide simple, affordable housing,” Hershberger said.

