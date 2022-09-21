Williamsport, Pa. — In May of 2022, George Scholl, 46, was accused of raping a fourth grader who had attended his gym located near Rose Street, Williamsport.

The assaults allegedly happened between January of 2016 and January of 2019.

Scholl came face-to-face with his accuser Wednesday at the Lycoming County Courthouse after a string of continuances delayed the proceedings.

School kept quiet throughout the hour-ong hearing, dipping his head down as the now 15-year-old accuser gave testimony.

All charges, including two counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, were bound over for trial. No date for the trial has been scheduled.

Scholl was charged in May when the accuser came forward with several examples of assault that included oral and genital penetration. Scholl was in charge of a competitive cheerleading center called EST (Epidemic Stunt and Tumble) located near the 300 block of Rose Street.

The gym has since been closed.

According to an affidavit, Scholl lured the child away and into an office under the guise of getting fitted for a uniform. Scholl allegedly forced the accuser to perform oral sex on him.

In a second incident described by the accuser, Scholl allegedly exposed himself before forcing himself on the child, who investigators said was in fourth grade at the time of the assault. Scholl made the child tell other coaches she had an injury.

Scholl is charged with multiple counts of six felonies that included first-degree rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor. He was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure for allegedly showing his genitals to the child.

Scholl was initially held on $150,000 monetary bail, but that was changed in June to a non-monetary condition. According to court records, Scholl posted the amount through a surety bond, allowing him to be released from custody.

