Williamsport, Pa. — Police found crack, cocaine, and a handgun with the serial number destroyed during a search at a home in Williamsport last month.

Detectives said they also discovered nearly $1000 in cash, marijuana, and another gun in the residence near the 1500 block of Northway Road on March 16.

Shavonte Dwayne Dixon, 30, of Williamsport allegedly told detectives the items belonged to him. A 24-year-old woman, who was identified as Danisha Nicole Hasben, was also taken into custody by detectives.

Dixon was allegedly in possession of crack, two bags of marijuana, and $200 in cash. Detectives said they discovered $700 in cash on Hasben during a search.

According to detectives, a search of the home turned up more cocaine and marijuana. A wooden-handled revolver and black semiautomatic handgun with an obliterated serial number were allegedly found inside a kitchen cabinet.

Court records showed Dixon was not allowed to possess a firearm due to numerous narcotics arrests in Philadelphia.

Dixon was charged with multiple felonies that included second-degree possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for the cocaine and marijuana. Judge Gary Whiteman gave Dixon $75,000 bond during a preliminary hearing.

Court records show Hasben was charged with second-degree felony possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Hasben was initially held on $50,000 bond, but it was changed to unsecured on March 22 and she was released from custody.

