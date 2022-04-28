Sunbury, Pa. —When multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search in Northumberland on April 20, they allegedly located 120 smoking devices with residue along with several narcotics.

According to an affidavit from Officer Trey Kurtz of the Sunbury Police Department, the smoking paraphernalia was just a small part of the illegal items seized.

James Kyle Glessner, 23, and William Reed, 36, both of Sunbury were charged with numerous weapons and drug violations after officers said they detained both men at a residence near the 1000 block of Walnut Street.

Kurtz said Reed was wearing a necklace with a zip-loc bag that contained 10 grams of synthetic marijuana at the time of his arrest. Glessner was allegedly discovered lying on the floor behind a piece of furniture when officers located him.

Kurtz said officers with the Northumberland-Montour County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the property as both men were transported back to the Sunbury Police Station. They were then placed into a holding cell, police said.

Authorities seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, synthetic marijuana, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms during the execution of the search warrant. According to the affidavit, they also located a .357 revolver handgun, a Taurus .45 caliber handgun, an Uzi 9mm handgun, a Mossberg .22 Long rifle, a Springfield .22 Long rifle, and a .22 Ruger Charger with an obliterated serial number. Kurtz said all weapons were fully loaded.

Both men were charged with second-degree felony posses firearm with manufacturer number altered, five counts each of felony possession with intent and intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reed will face Judge Michael Toomey on June 21 for a preliminary hearing. Court records show Reed’s bail was changed at the request of the defense attorney and officer to $150,000 unsecured on April 26.

Glessner was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail after an April 21 preliminary arraignment with Toomey. He is scheduled to appear before Toomey on May 3 for a preliminary hearing.

