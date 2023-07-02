Harrisburg, Pa. — The seizure of 11 firearms and cache of drugs above a daycare led to the arrest and charges for a Philadelphia man.

Justin Pearcy, 36, is charged with multiple felony counts of illegal possession of firearms and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and related charges, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Pearcy was arraigned Friday morning when bail was set at $2 million.

“The evidence and facts indicate this was a stash house for drugs and weapons trafficking operations. Drug traffickers often protect their trade with guns and this case is just another example of that,” Henry said. “More concerning is the fact that a daycare was in the same building.”

According to the AG's news release:

Agents seized large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana from the target home, located on the second floor of a building containing a first-floor daycare in North Philadelphia.

Street value of the seized drugs exceeds $350,000.

Agents also seized over $33,000 cash from the house.

Among the weapons were multiple assault-style rifles; two of the handguns were fitted with a device that made the gun fully automatic and another with a silencer. Extended magazines and ammunition also were seized.

The Philadelphia Police Department and Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office assisted with the vehicle stop and search.

“In communities across Philadelphia, the scourge of guns and drugs continues to pose a grave threat,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

“This arrest, firearms seizure, and dismantling of a drug trafficking operation serves as a stark reminder of the dangerous nexus between narcotics and firearms,” she continued.

The charges are related to search warrants executed Thursday by Office of Attorney General agents, including the Gun Violence Task Force and Bureau of Narcotics Investigation.

