Williamsport, Pa. — The passenger in a car involved in a high-speed chase was taken into custody after police officers located a Glock 26 firearm and two 9mm magazines for the weapon.

After the discovery, officers informed Taiyanna Shajay Lopez, 18, of Philadelphia she was going to be taken into custody. According to an affidavit, Lopez was involved in a high-speed crash on June 12 near the Market Street Bridge Exit off I-180.

The late-night incident began when officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police responded to a call for a fight in the parking lot of Sheetz on Maynard Street. Investigators said they saw a vehicle being operated by Nyla Ieisha Daniels, 18 of Red Lion leave the area at a high rate of speed.

A vehicle stop was attempted as officers said the car weaved between lanes and turned onto I-180 without using a turn signal. At one point, Daniels allegedly pulled over before she sped away and officers decided to end the pursuit.

A short time after the incident, officers said they responded to a radio call for a crash near the Market Street exit. Investigators located both women by the vehicle and took them into custody, according to the report.

Lopez requested her cell phone, which led officers to the discovery of the Glock 9mm pistol and two magazines with ammunition, investigators said. An inspection of the weapon showed it had an obliterated serial number.

Lopez was charged with second-degree felony possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered and first-degree misdemeanor firearm carried without a license. Daniels was charged with third-degree felony fleeing from police and two summary traffic offenses.

Both were arraigned on June 13 and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Daniels and Lopez on June 21.

Taiyanna Shajay Lopez docket sheet

Nyla Ieisha Daniels docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.