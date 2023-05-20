Williamsport, Pa. — An argument between partners nearly turned deadly when one carried a gun into the street.

Residents scattered and took cover as Keira Elouise Blunt, 37, of Williamsport, waved a gun near the 600 block of Fifth Avenue, police said. As officers arrived just before 4:30 p.m. on May 14, several people, including children, were hiding, according to the complaint.

Blunt allegedly ignored police commands to walk toward officers and instead went into her home on Fifth Avenue. She eventually came outside and spoke with officers, according to affidavit.

Blunt smelled of alcohol and marijuana, Officer Gino Caschera wrote. She also had a bloody lip and glassy, bloodshot eyes, according to Caschera. She allegedly admitted to being in an argument with her partner, who was found hiding in the bushes of a neighboring house.

A neighbor gave investigating officers surveillance photos of the incident that showed Blunt with the weapon, police said. Blunt’s parter, who legally owns a firearm, gave consent to search the home, according to the complaint.

Police found a 9mm Taurus G2c with a fully loaded magazine in the front room on a couch. The weapon matched the one Blunt was holding in the photograph, Caschera said.

Blunt, police later discovered, is on probation and is not allowed to possess a firearm due to several felony convictions, according to the complaint. She was taken into custody by officers at the scene.

At the police station, a witness reported that he was at the scene when the argument broke out between Blunt and her partner. "Blunt demanded [witness] leave, so he stepped onto the front porch to speak with [partner] Blunt then exited the residence with a black pistol, pointed it at [witness], and threatened to kill him," Caschera wrote in the affidavit.

Blunt was charged with second-degree felony possession of a firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, tamper with evidence, and disorderly conduct. Judge Aaron Biichle set bail at $125,000 monetary.

Blunt is being held at the Lycoming County Prison, awaiting a May 25 preliminary hearing.

Blunt pled guilty to simple assault in November of last year.

