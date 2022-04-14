Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Police said they investigated claims of a gun threat on the evening of April 10, eventually leading to a felony charge for a 62-year-old male.

A witness authorities spoke with allegedly told them Wayne Ware of Williamsport argued with a residence near the 800 block of Grove Street. According to the witness, Ware threatened to shoot a woman and retrieved a weapon from the truck of his vehicle.

A call was placed to 911, which officers said made Ware flee the scene. Ware was located a short time later as an address near the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

Officers said a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun was located inside the truck of Ware’s vehicle.

Ware was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault as well as second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and third-degree harassment. Ware was arraigned before District Judge Aaron Biichle and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $99,000 bond.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.