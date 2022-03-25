Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman allegedly threatened a person with a gun moments before throwing a children’s lawn mower toy through a window, causing glass to strike a child inside the home.

Williamsport Police said they responded to a call for a disturbance on March 21 near the 900 block of High Street. According to a witness who lives at the residence, Nahjay Ciara Jackson, 21, arrived at the home with two unidentified males in the afternoon and demanded access to the home.

Police said a resident at the home was able to close the door, which reportedly caused Jackson to kick and strike the door. The homeowner told police she felt like the door was going to be kicked in, according to a police affidavit.

The homeowner opened the door after retrieving a baseball bat from inside the home. Jackson allegedly pointed a gun. Police said the homeowner and a young child moved away from the door after Jackson drew the weapon.

According to the police report, jackson threw the child’s lawn mower through the window before fleeing the area. She was located on Fourth Avenue a short time later and taken into custody by police.

A black 9mm Ruger LC9 was located inside Jackson’s purse, police said. According to the affidavit, the firearm’s serial number was obliterated.

Court records show Jackson is being held on $100,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison. She is facing felony charges that include second-degree possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered and third-degree firearms not to be carried without a license.

Jackson was also charged with two first-degree misdemeanors that included terroristic threats and possession of a weapon.

Court records show Jackson pled guilty to criminal mischief in 2021 and disorderly conduct in 2020.

