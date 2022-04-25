Bradford County, Pa. — An officer with the DCNR Department of Forestry was surprised to find two vehicles blocking a gated entrance to a park in Bradford County on the night of April 13.

Officer Jeremy Bechtel discovered a man who he said had several types of weapons and narcotics that were located after a search. Bechtel said the man got back into his vehicle when authorities approached. He allegedly then ignored commands to show hands and step outside of the vehicle.

Skylar Rickie Grimes, 26, of Wyalusing allegedly reached for his waistband as officers tried to talk to him. Bechtel said they struggled with Grimes before authorities were able to take him into custody.

A Glock pistol was located when it allegedly fell out of Grimes’ waistband. Bechtel also found three knives, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, and four pills authorities said were not prescribed to Grimes, according to an affadivit. A machete and water bong were located inside Grimes’ vehicle.

Grimes was charged with several misdemeanors that included first-degree firearm not to be carried without a license, second-degree resisting arrest, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Jonathan Wilcox.

Grimes will appear before Wilcox for a preliminary hearing on April 27. Court records show he was incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison on $45,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

