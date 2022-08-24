Williamsport, Pa. — A 21-year-old man was caught with a loaded 9 mm handgun during a traffic stop by State Police in Williamsport.

Rocellus Zimear Carter refused to provide the gun owner’s name when he spoke to police during the traffic stop on Aug. 11. Carter did admit to having a small amount of marijuana, Corporal Tyler Morse wrote.

The Stoeger STR9 handgun was removed from a Nike satchel Morse said Carter had strapped across his chest. The marijuana was also taken out of the same bag, according to Morse.

Carter pled guilty to a misdemeanor firearm offense in 2020 and was not allowed to be in possession of a gun.

Carter was charged with third-degree felony illegal possession of a firearm and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Carter was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Aug. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

