Milton, Pa. — Police in Milton said a gun was located inside the locker of an employee who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the business during a shift at Custom Container Solutions.

Charles Anthony Adams, 32, of Montgomery allegedly told authorities during an interview on March 21 he was quoting the movie Full Metal Jacket and a co-worker who had reported him misunderstood what was being said.

According to an affidavit filed by Milton Police officers, an employee heard Adams make a quote about a 5.56 rifle, which Adams later told investigators he owned.

Adams also told officers he also possessed a concealed carry permit and brought a 9mm pistol to work occasionally.

Officer David Zettelmoyer asked Adams if he possessed the weapon during the interview. According to Zettelmoyer’s report, Adams said he got a ride to work and did not possess the weapon, and that he kept the weapon inside his vehicle when he brought it to work.

Zettlemoyer said he received a call later in the day from a manager, who discovered a firearm inside Adams’ locker. According to the report, the manager informed Adams he was being suspended and discovered the weapon inside a blue drawstring bag. Police said the weapon was fully loaded with a bullet in the chamber.

Adams was taken into custody and transported to the Milton Police Department where officers interviewed him a second time. According to the affidavit, Adams told officers he misunderstood the question about the firearm and did not intend to lie.

Court records show Adams was charged with several misdemeanors that included first-degree terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. Adams is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail as he awaits a March 30 preliminary hearing.

