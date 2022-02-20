Berwick, Pa. —Narcotics officers said on the night of Feb. 10, 2022 they viewed a vehicle pull into a parking lot and a male exit.

According to an affidavit, the male got out of the vehicle and into another one for a total of eight seconds before getting back into his car and leaving. Officer Philip Mainiero of the Berwick Police Department said officers witnessed the incident during a surveillance operation in a high drug trafficking area.

Sean Edward Patillo, 27, of Williamsport was stopped as he traveled onto W 2nd Street in Berwick. Patillo agreed to a search of his vehicle which turned up a Jimenez Arms 9mm pistol with the serial number altered, according to the report.

Jimenez, who has a 2018 felony conviction for narcotics, was placed into handcuffs and transported to the Berwick Police Department.

Authorities stopped the second vehicle and discovered four grams of cocaine.

Patillo was charged with multiple felonies that included first-degree possession of a firearm prohibited, second-degree possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. A third-degree misdemeanor of false identification was tacked off after authorities said Patillo admitted to used a false name initially.

Patillo was arraigned before Judge Richard Knecht on Feb. 11 and given $125,000 monetary bail. He will face Knecht again on Feb. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Members of the Pennsylvania Attorney’s General office assisted with the operation.

