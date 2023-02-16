Troy, Pa. — Police pulled a car over along State Route 14 in Troy on Feb. 14, because the car was in violation of a PA vehicle code relating to dark window sun screening.

With all four of the car's windows tinted, state police troopers said they were concerned for their own safety when they approached the vehicle. They requested the driver roll down his side rear passenger window, and when he did, the smell of marijuana wafted from the vehicle, police said.

Brendan Kyler Matthews, 20, of Troy, gave consent to search his vehicle, police said. Inside the car, they found a gun, two cans of alcohol, and several bags of weed.

Trooper Cody Delfino stopped Matthews on Newell Road, requesting his driver’s license, insurance card, and vehicle registration, according to the affidavit. Delfino said he could smell marijuana coming from the car, and he observed an opened case of Twisted Tea and a 9mm Glock 48 handgun.

“Knowing that Matthews was not 21 years of age, I requested he step outside the vehicle,” Delfino said.

Speaking with troopers, Matthews admitted there was marijuana, a gun not registered to him, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to Delfino.

“Matthews granted Trooper (Matthew) Mondak and I with verbal consent to search the vehicle,” Delfino said.

In all, troopers located a “large” black bag of marijuana, 4 plastic baggies containing marijuana, two with marijuana residue, a scale, three grinders, two glass pipes, 12 plastic bags, two cans of Twisted Tea, a black 9mm Glock 48 handgun, 20 9mm rounds, two Glock 48 magazines, and approximately $242 in cash, according to the affidavit.

Matthews is charged with third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several summary offenses with the window tint.

Matthews is being held in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Johnathan Wilcox on March 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

