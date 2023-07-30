Lycoming County — A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has exposed animal welfare violations at a guinea pig breeding facility owned by Benuel Stoltzfus in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania.

The report, obtained by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), reveals that guinea pigs at the facility were denied vital veterinary care, raising serious concerns about animal well-being.

According to the USDA report received by PETA, one guinea pig at the facility suffered from "yellowish discharge" surrounding its eye, while another had a large wound emitting the same discharge near its ear. Despite these alarming conditions, the animals were not provided with any veterinary attention. This is just the latest in a series of animal welfare infractions documented at the facility.

In response to the findings, PETA has taken action by sending a letter to District Attorney Ryan Gardner, urging him to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter. The animal rights organization is calling for a veterinarian with expertise in guinea pig health to visit the facility alongside investigators. Furthermore, PETA is pressing for cruelty charges to be filed against those responsible for the neglect under state law.

"This hellish breeding mill allowed innocent animals to suffer without the necessary veterinary care, even after receiving warnings from federal authorities," said PETA Vice President Daniel Paden. "This repeated neglect underscores the importance of adopting from animal shelters and avoiding purchases from breeders or pet stores."

The USDA had previously conducted an inspection in October 2021, during which a federal veterinarian discovered seven guinea pigs with concerning symptoms, including circular areas of hair loss and flaky skin or scabs around the nose, eyes, and forehead. The mill owner had taken no action to treat the animals or consult a veterinarian at that time.

PETA's decision to pursue charges under state law stems from the fact that the USDA does not have the authority to provide immediate relief or aid to animals during its inspections. Moreover, the violations in question carry no federal criminal or civil penalties.

Chat GPT assisted in the development of this story.

