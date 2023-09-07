Northumberland County, Pa. — A guinea pig breeder is under fire after reported animal welfare violations at the facility.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a letter that was sent to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, calling for an investigation into the facility owned by John and Vera King, of 2285 Seagrave Drive, Watsontown.

The facility, which houses nearly 600 guinea pigs, has documented reports of sickly guinea pigs that date back to Jan. 19. The first report was of a female guinea pig appearing lethargic, with a sunken eye and heavy breathing.

The most recent report from July 14, states that a veterinarian reportedly found the guinea pig lying “flat … with all legs extended” who “seemed unable to move.”

In May 2022, a guinea pig was found “unable to support” her weight on her hind legs and left to pull herself around on her forelegs.

Ms. King allegedly knew the animal was in this condition but neither contacted a veterinarian nor provided her with any treatment, according to PETA’s letter.

A USDA veterinarian also found a total of 160 guinea pigs denied sufficient space at the Kings’ operation in 2022.

According to the letter, the findings in the past and this year may violate Pennsylvania’s animal neglect statute, which requires that individuals provide animals under their care with necessary veterinary care.

