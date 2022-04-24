Lock Haven, Pa. — A 34-year-old Lock Haven woman was found guilty on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault this week in Clinton County court.

Tisha Leigh Smeal bit Detective Richard Simpson and Officer Cynthia Griffin of the Lock Haven Police Department near the Piper Building on Nov. 3, 2020. Smeal attempted to push through officers as they took a wanted individual into custody.

During testimony, Simpson said Smeal posed a threat to people at the scene and arresting officers. Surveillance video of the incident played for the court matched what both officers said on the stand.

Smeal took the stand in her own defense and said she couldn’t remember much of the incident. Smeal did say she recalled being pepper-sprayed and having a difficult time breathing.

Smeal, who is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, could face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Two counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault were dismissed before the trial started.

Docket sheet

