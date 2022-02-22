Lock Haven, Pa. — A North Bend man is facing up to 35 years in prison after being found guilty of three charges that stemmed from a stabbing at the Green Lantern Tavern in Noyes Township.

Shawn Michael Mills, 43, was convicted of first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault, and misdemeanor firearms not to be carried without a license after a two-day trial concluded on Feb. 18, 2022.

According to the release, the jury, which heard testimony from three witnesses and two State Police Troopers, deliberated for two hours before reaching the verdict.

One of the witnesses, who walked with a noticeable limp as they entered and left the courtroom, described being stabbed 17 times by Mills. According to several statements, the victim had not engaged with Mills, who witnesses said attempted to confront several people in the parking lot.

Mills argued with his girlfriend after he left the bar. When witnesses attempted to get Mills to calm down, he attacked them. Mills was struck in the face prior to stabbing the victim and leaving in a vehicle.

A witness said Mills returned to the bar and fired several shots from a gun while circling the parking lot. Nobody was struck during the incident.

A “selfie” Mills took with a thumbs up after the incident was presented to the jury. Officers also said a search of Mills vehicle and property turned up a knife and firearm. Troopers said shell casings found at the scene matched the firearm.

Mills claimed he was attacked and in fear for his life during the incident. Despite his testimony it took the jury just two hours to return a conviction.

Mills was permitted to remain on house arrest as he awaits sentencing despite objections from the Commonwealth.

Docket sheet