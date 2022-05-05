Williamsport, Pa. — The 2018 story of a man who hired a hitman to kill his wife and dogs came to a conclusion earlier this week in Lycoming County Court.
Edward Heck, 52, of Williamsport pled guilty to criminal homicide just a day after 12 jurors were selected to hear his trial.
Heck pled guilty on May 2 to a single count of homicide that gave him life imprisonment without the chance of parole. Court records show four felonies that included aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and conspiracy were all dismissed.
Heck will not be eligible for parole throughout the course of his life within a state correctional institution. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $5,364.13 to the Victim Compensation Assistance Program along with $250 for a DNA Detection Fund fee.
Moments after Heck pled guilty and was sentenced, the Sheriff of Lycoming County transported him to the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill/Muncy.