Williamsport, Pa. —A Union County woman accused of possessing a counterfeit COVID-19 card agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Federal Court.

Court records show Amy Leister agree to the plea on May18 during a hearing at the Middle District Court of Pennsylvania in Williamsport.

Leister agreed through a plea deal to enter a guilty plea for a misdemeanor charge of making an unauthorized identification cards and insignia. According to the plea agreement, Leister could face a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a fine of $5,000.

A term of three years of probation was recommended by the United State in the matter.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.