Williamsport, Pa. —A Union County woman accused of possessing a counterfeit COVID-19 card agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Federal Court.
Court records show Amy Leister agree to the plea on May18 during a hearing at the Middle District Court of Pennsylvania in Williamsport.
Leister agreed through a plea deal to enter a guilty plea for a misdemeanor charge of making an unauthorized identification cards and insignia. According to the plea agreement, Leister could face a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a fine of $5,000.
A term of three years of probation was recommended by the United State in the matter.
