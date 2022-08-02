Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man with three active charges against him has pleaded guilty to all three, according to a document filed through the Lycoming County Courthouse in July.

Carl Caum pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, furnishing drug-free urine, and identity theft on July 8 in front of Judge Kenneth Brown. Caum will be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Related reading:

According to the order, Caum’s plea deal could include an 11- to 23-month sentence of incarceration and a five-year probation term for the charge of possession with intent.

He would receive a fine of $500 for the furnishing drug-free urine, and one year probation for the identity theft which would run concurrent with the five years probations for possession with intent.

Caum was the caretaker of the man he was accused of taking a debit card from and using it at various retail locations in the city, as well as on a pornographic website in 2021.

As part of the agreement, Caum would owe $1,403 to the victim of the identify theft case.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.