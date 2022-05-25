Middleburg, Pa. — Growing Greener grant funds are being used to improve local water quality in Pennsylvania’s share of the Chesapeake Bay.

Growing Greener was established by law in 1999 and re-established in 2002. In February, Governor Tom Wolf proposed a $450 million Growing Greener III initiative that would be funded through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

The grants provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will fund projects throughout the state for stream and agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs).

DEP toured Shirk Farms May 23 to examine their streambank stabilization project that received a $120,000 Growing Greener grant. This project is part of the Snyder Countywide Action Plan (CAP).

“The series of BMP projects underway at Shirk Farms will improve water quality by decreasing erosion and sedimentation on a tributary to Middle Creek,” said Jason Winey, Snyder County Conservation district manager. “The work at this site is an important early step toward implementing the recently completed Snyder County CAP.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Shirk Farms to make this project possible,” said Lauren Cheran, watershed specialist for Snyder County Conservation District.

“They first approached us to improve the stream crossing for livestock. During my initial site visit, our conversation evolved to much more, including the animal walkway, fencing improvements, and stabilizing the eroding streambanks.”

The project design uses in-stream log and rock structures, such as log vanes and mudsills, to redirect water velocity and pressure away from stream banks and toward the center of the stream channel.

Reducing stream bank erosion decreases the excess sediment, nitrogen, and phosphorus that can smother aquatic life and degrade water quality. The structures also help support macroinvertebrate populations, which are essential for the aquatic food chain.

“Our agency has been building these log and rock structures to create aquatic habitat for decades, but in 2009, we began installing them in a broader range of sites with the intent of stabilizing eroding streambanks and decreasing the sediment entering local streams,” said Cameron Englehart, senior fisheries biologist with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The agricultural BMPs being constructed at Shirk Farms will reduce pollution before it can enter the stream in the first place.

“Keeping livestock out of the riparian area allows vegetation to establish and filter nutrients out of water before entering the stream and also reduces the physical pressure on the stream bank,” said Renee Carey, executive director of the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy. “The stream and agricultural practices work in tandem to decrease erosion and sedimentation in the streams.”

Funding for the Shirk Farms project also came from the landowner and PennDOT.

Since 1999, the DEP Growing Greener Plus program has supported more than 2,600 water quality improvement projects by organizations and governments statewide with over $372 million in grants. Growing Greener III would add $180 million to DEP Growing Greener Plus.

