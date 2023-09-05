Updated 10:13 p.m.

Williamsport, Pa. — An unknown number of children and families in the area have been affected by a Tuesday emergency closing of the Williamsport YMCA Child Care Center following a series of inspections by the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning.

The state is accusing the center at 641 Walnut Street of “gross incompetence, negligence, and misconduct” while operating the facility that likely constitutes “serious danger to the life or health of the children in care,” according to Shante Brown, deputy secretary, Office of Child Development and Early Learning.

A notice was sent to parents by the Department of Human Services Early Learning Program Regional Manager Brad Hamm stating Child Care Director Kelly Floreno “failed to comply with the Department’s regulations for operation of a child care facility.” The report states that representatives interviewed witnesses and staff about video footage showing multiple examples of “excessive force and aggressive behavior” towards children.

It also states YMCA staff saw other staff “pickup and slam the child to the ground two times,” and also leave a one-year-old child unattended outside.

A parent who reached out to NorthcentralPa told us they had been overall satisfied with the center, and said, "this did take us by surprise. It was rather mismanaged by the director, though. They often closed at the last minute due to not having enough staff. Meaning that they would send a message out at 10 a.m. that we had to pick up our kids by noon some days."

He said he and his wife both work full-time, and claimed childcare centers in the area are full with long waiting lists. They have a relative able to help out a few days a week.

A statement posted on Facebook by the Williamsport Branch YMCA said: "This decision was based on recent inspections and reports of noncompliance related to supervision and care of children. The YMCA has already implemented corrective measures to ensure these types of incidents do not reoccur, however, the Department of Human Services has decided to move forward with the revocation.

"We are truly sorry about the impact this closure will have on our families and the employees of businesses in our community. We will need to go through an appeal process and we are unsure of the timeframe to hopefully reinstate our license and reopen our doors. We will keep you updated on our progress."

The Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) is able to assist families in locating a child care program, by calling 570-327-5495 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This is a developing story.

Update: A correction was made to Brad Hamm's title.

