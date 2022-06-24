Williamsport, Pa. —Watching from their vehicle, officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported observing a car nearly strike another head-on as it traveled on Sheridan Street on June 21..

Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle as it continued to travel. The driver jerked the wheel with enough force to pull the vehicle over and almost strike a car parked on the side of the road, police said.

Amanda Marie Rivera, 29, of Williamsport was observed in the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Officers noticed an empty bottle of Hennessy in the passenger’s seat of the as they spoke with her.

Rivera allegedly admitted to officers she was driving with a suspended license during an initial interview. Officers took Rivera into custody when she became uncooperative outside the vehicle.

A blood draw was conducted at the Williamsport Regional Medical Center before Rivera was transported back to the police station.

As officers attempted to escort Rivera into the station, she allegedly kicked one in the groin area. Rivera was then placed into leg shackles and detained on $25,000 bond.

Rivera was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor DUI, and driving with a suspended license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30 with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.